i3 Broadband Experiences Outage

Customers of i3 Broadband have been experiencing an outage throughout the day.

According to a post on the company’s Facebook announcement this evening, a 3rd party has but a major fiber trunk line impacting multiple services, not just i3. i3’s officials say that crews and equipment are on the site of the fiber cut and will work throughout the night to make the necessary repairs.

An estimated time for restoration is some time tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Further updates on the situation can be found on the company’s social media account or by signing up for text message alerts about their service if you are a current customer.