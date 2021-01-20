I3 Running ahead of schedule with Fiber Optic

The company putting in fiber optic cable throughout Jacksonville is getting done quicker than anticipated.

The city of Jacksonville contributed substantial funding to I-3 of East Peoria as a way to move the community into the 21st century. Mayor Andy Ezard says its important to residents, but really important to the city’s efforts to attract business.

Josh Bradbury is the director of sales and marketing for I 3. Bradbury says the outstanding weather has helped, and there’s still work left to do.

Bradbury says about a thousand homes have been done so far, and another 3 thousand in the construction process. He says the company is working in the middle of town, and will radiate outwards.

Bradbury warns residents to not bother the flags that mark other utilities. He says those help determine where the cables will be laid from a foot deep to several feet down.

He says the speed of the service will amaze people.

He says it now is a 1 gigabyte download, and will soon go to 10 gigabyte.

Bradbury says those interested can go on line to I3broadband.com to see where the service is, and how to sign up for the service.