IBCA Hall of Fame Inductees include two from Franklin

This area is well represented in the latest Hall of Fame Class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

The Winchester Invitational Tournament will be recognized for 100 years as an organization of the year by the IBCA.

Two players from the area will be inducted. They are Ike Dodd of Waverly, and Tim Fischer of Pittsfield.

Three officials are going in. They are Bob Engel and Doug Strohm of Springfield, and Allen Poggenpohl of Raymond.

Two people of note from nearby will be inducted as friends of basketball. Darin Seymour and George Haycraft will be recognized for all their work over the years at Franklin.

And, the Winchester girls basketball team, the 2011 Class 1A champions will be honored by the Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held after the first of next year.