IBHE Issues COVID Recommendations For Colleges, Universities

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board released updated guidelines yesterday for college students returning to campus in the Fall.

Executive Director of the IBHE Ginger Ostro says the goal is to make it safe for students to transition back into the classroom: “The guidance here follows the recommendations of the CDC and IDPH to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The guidance also covers face masks, continued hand hygiene, cleaning, testing, and other health practices. A number of institutions are requiring vaccinations for students, and the guidance allows flexibility for each institution based on its needs. We are encouraging institutions and universities to require vaccination for public and private universities.”

The guidance recommends unvaccinated students and faculty to wear a mask at all times for crowded events.

Illinois College’s Vice President of External Relations Stephanie Chipman released the following statement to WLDS News this afternoon: “Illinois College is committed to preserving the in-person, student-centered IC education that we know to be so effective while protecting the health and well-being of our community from COVID-19. We want our students to have an amazing experience at IC and the best way for students to embrace that opportunity is to be fully vaccinated. IC is actively educating and encouraging vaccination among students and employees through multiple campaigns. We are reviewing the new recommendations issued Monday by the Illinois Board of Higher Education along with other guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials as we plan for a safe and in-person fall semester.”

IBHE’s full guidance can be found online at ibhe.org.