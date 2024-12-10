IC Adding Women’s Flag Football as Varsity Sport Next Year

Illinois College Athletic administrators announced today the addition of women’s flag football to the varsity sports roster. The new team is set to begin competition next year.

Backed by the NFL, women’s flag football is rapidly growing across the U.S. In February 2024, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) introduced girls’ flag football as an official sport, hosting its first state championship in October. Currently, over 125 Illinois high school teams compete, with nearly 100 more expected to join soon.

Flag football is a 7-on-7 game played on a field measuring 40 yards wide by 80 yards long. Teams advance the ball through running or passing, while defenders aim to “tackle” players by pulling flags attached to their belts. The official competition season runs from February to May with home games played on the turf field in Illinois College’s England Stadium.

Illinois College will be the fifth Division III institution in Illinois, joining Aurora University, Rockford University, Benedictine University, and Illinois Wesleyan University, to offer women’s flag football. With its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, the sport’s global popularity is expected to surge even further.

Current and prospective students interested in joining the IC Lady Blues Flag Football team are encouraged to fill out the Prospective Student-Athlete Interest Form or contact Lady Blues Flag Football head coach, Hunter Gray for additional information.