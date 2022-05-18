IC Alum Lands Alton High Head Basketball, Golf Coach Position

Illinois College alum Dylan Dudley has been named the new head basketball coach at Alton High School.

Dudley, a Sullivan High School graduate, played basketball at Illinois College before moving on to the coaching ranks at the college level. Dudley was part of the Blue Boys first ever Midwest Conference Championship teams. He is one of 24 players in program history to score over 1,000 career points. He graduated from Illinois College this a bachelor’s degree in sports management and health in 2005.

Dudley returned to his high school alma mater after graduation and was an assistant coach at Sullivan High School before becoming head coach at Westminster College in Missouri. Dudley also served as Head Men’s Golf Coach from 2006-2008 at Westminster College.

From there, he had stints as an assistant coach at Drury University, Central Missouri University, University of Tennessee–Martin, Henderson State University, and Midwestern State University. While at Drury and Central Missouri, Dudley was a part of programs that won the NCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Championships.

According to Riverbender, Dudley was the head boys basketball coach at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he led his squad to a 23-win mark this past season. Dudley is replacing Eric McCrary who recently stepped down as head coach at Alton High after one year.

Dudley will teach this fall at Alton High School and will also be the head boys’ golf coach.