IC Announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions

The Illinois College Athletics Department has announced its class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. Nine individuals will be honored at the Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 8th at Water’s Edge Winery in Jacksonville.

Tickets are $20 for the event. They can be purchased by following this link.

Greg Lehman, Michael Jennings, Chad Tobin, Mary Camerer, Paige Cullison, Marissa Giuffre, Candace Norville, Ian Vanderford, and Matt Petefish have all been selected as members of this year’s Hall of Fame class. You can read more about each member at this link.