IC Announces Scholarship For Masters in Nursing Program

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2022 at 8:23am

Illinois College has announced that they are offering a unique scholarship opportunity for students who are pursuing the new Master of Science in Nursing program.

The scholarship will offer IC and MacMurray College graduates the opportunity to take their first course in the program free.

Illinois College announced the addition of the fully online master’s program earlier this month, expanding the College’s current nursing education offerings to meet the needs of a critical and continuously growing profession. IC offers two CCNE accredited undergraduate programs including a four-year nursing degree on campus and an online RN to BSN degree.

The first 30 students who are admitted and enroll in a course in one of this summer’s terms will receive a scholarship covering the cost of their first course, a $3,000 value. The scholarship is open to IC and MacMurray alumni, regardless of major. Students can enroll part- or full-time and complete the program in 12 to 18 months.

The program offers concentrations in Leadership/Administration and Education.

To learn more about the online Master of Science in Nursing program and how to apply, visit online.ic.edu.