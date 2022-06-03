IC Athletics Announce Addition of Co-Ed Clay Target Team

Illinois College Athletics has announced a new sport addition yesterday.

Starting in the Spring of 2023, IC will offer a clay target team as the college’s 24th varsity sport. According to an announcement yesterday, Jacksonville Sportsman Club, located in South Jacksonville, will be the home site for the team. The clay target team will be co-ed, and will compete in events like trap, sporting clays, and five stand, among others. The team will be a member of the Scholastic Clay Target Program and compete in ACUI Clay Target events.

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest and fastest growing clay target organization in the country. ACUI was established in 1968 and is the oldest collegiate shotgun sports program. It hosts the annual ACUI Collegiate Clay Targets Championships.