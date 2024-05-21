IC Begins on Renovations For Nursing Program Expansion

By Benjamin Cox on May 21, 2024 at 5:49am

The Illinois College campus will remain buzzing with activity this summer due to a highly anticipated renovation project.

Illinois College’s administration announced on Friday comprehensive renovation project aimed at expanding and enhancing the nursing program facilities in Baxter and Parker Halls. Previews of the renovations were shown when Senator Dick Durbin visited campus on April 25th.

The project includes expanded lab facilities dedicated to the nursing program, advanced simulation technology additions, a new health assessment lab, and enhanced resources for both students and faculty. The project is meant to give additional opportunities for hands-on realistic experience in specialties like labor and delivery, pediatric care, home healthcare, and ICU settings.

The renovation is made possible through Illinois College’s partnership with Memorial Health.

The renovation project is slated for completion some time this August prior to students returning to campus.