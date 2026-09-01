IC Begins School Year

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2026 at 9:30am

The Illinois College academic year begins today.

IC president Dr Barbara Ann Farley says the campus is ready for the influx of students.

She says enrollment is solid.

She says enrollment is at about 1-thousand. Farley says the nursing program, and mechanical drafting have seen great growth.

Farley says there is room to grow.

She says early enrollment is underway for next year, and she has hopes enrollment will increase.

The first home football game of the season will be under the lights a week from Saturday. At 6 PM against Lyon College of Arkansas.

The Blueboys open on the road this weekend at Elmhurst University.

Meanwhile, tickets are being sold for the IC Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony and dinner on Friday, October 9th. Nine athletes will be inducted.