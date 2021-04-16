IC Clarifies Commencement, Students In-Person, Audience Virtual

Illinois College graduates for 2021 will receive their diplomas in-person, with a virtual audience.

Illinois College is working to clear up confusion on the recent announcement that this year’s commencement ceremony will be virtual.

In a press release this morning, IC officials say Illinois College recently announced that graduates will receive their diplomas in person, though there will be no large crowd gathered for its 187th Commencement. Parents and friends are invited to remotely watch the special Senior Celebration and the 187th Commencement as both events will be streamed for virtual audiences.

On Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m., the College is inviting graduating seniors to walk on stage and receive their diplomas during a Senior Celebration. The ceremony will be live-streamed from King Fieldhouse in Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center. A recording of the event will also be available for viewing.

On Sunday, May 16, the traditional Baccalaureate will premiere at 11 a.m. including readings, musical performances, and inspiring words shared by members of the graduating class. At 1 p.m., viewers can tune in to the 187th Commencement ceremony as degrees are officially conferred upon the Class of 2021.

Illinois College President Barbara A. Farley says the decision to limit commencement to only students was a difficult one made in collaboration with student leaders from the Class of 2021. She says the decision balances the need to keep the campus safe with the desire to provide graduates the meaningful experience they deserve.

Officials say Illinois College has worked closely with the Morgan County Health Department over the past year to keep infection rates on campus relatively low and to remain mindful of the College’s impact on the surrounding community.

For a full schedule of events happening as part of the 187th Illinois College Commencement, visit www.ic.edu/commencement.