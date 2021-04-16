IC Commencement to be Virtual

Illinois College has announced this year’s commencement ceremony will be virtual.

According to an announcement by the college, approximately 245 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded to members of the Class of 2021.

IC officials say each graduate will be recognized individually and the ceremony will be broadcast publicly so that graduates, families, and supporters of Illinois College’s Class of 2021 from around the world can tune in.

The ceremony will be broadcast on May 16th at 1:00 pm. More information is available at www.ic.edu/commencement.