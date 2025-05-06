IC Commencement

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:27am

Illinois College is expected to graduate 225 students this weekend.

IC celebrates its 191st commencement Sunday afternoon at 1 PM at the Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center.

Two retiring members of the IC board of tressutees will be honored with doctor of humane letters degrees…Henry Schmitt and Jean Coultas Statler.

The nurse pinning ceremony will be held at Sibert Theatre at 4 Friday afternoon.

The Osage Orange Festival and senior celebration runs from 5 to 7:30 at the college lawn at Mound and Lincoln. Admission is free and the public is invited.

The Baccalaureate Service will be at 10 Sunday morning at Rammelkamp Chapel.

