IC Completes State-of-the-Art Nursing Lab Through National Grant

Illinois College has completed the installation of a new, state-of-the-art medical simulation lab for its clinical nursing program.

According to a press release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration CARES grant provided over $237,000 to purchase innovative equipment and life-like simulators which are used in pre-clinical coursework to provide nursing students with hands-on experience providing patient care, assisting with births, administering injections and more.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced Illinois College was a recipient of the grant last year to help address the national nursing shortage.

The College’s partners for the project include Lincoln Land Community College, Memorial Health System, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield, the Two Rivers Economic Development District, and the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation.

In addition to the education of registered nurses through Illinois College's bachelor of science in nursing program, the grant will support the training of certified nursing assistants through a partnership between the College and Lincoln Land Community College.

Illinois College says it is encouraging its nursing students to pursue CNA certification at LLCC after their first year so they can gain valuable real-world experience at local healthcare facilities. Beyond technical training, the relationship will give RN and CNA students and faculty the opportunity to work together, fostering greater collaboration and understanding of all levels of the nursing profession.

