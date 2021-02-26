IC Day of Giving Returns for 4th Year

Illinois College’s fourth annual Day of Giving, ALL IN FOR IC, will be held on Wednesday, March 10.

The Day of Giving is fueled by a dollar-for-dollar match provided by generous donors who will double all gifts made to the IC Fund during that day.

According to the announcement, the daylong fundraising drive benefits the IC Fund, a student-support fund with an annual goal of raising $1,000 per student to ensure access to scholarships, internships, innovative academic programs, study abroad, athletic opportunities, and expanded community engagement.

College officials say over the last three years, IC’s day of giving has set fundraising records by engaging hundreds of participants throughout the world. Last year, ALL IN FOR IC raised over $225,000 for the IC Fund. This year, the College is aiming for 600 participants, an increase over last year’s goal of 500 donors.

Illinois College President Barbara A. Farley says ALL IN FOR IC is a day that brings together the College’s community of alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and friends from around the world.

She says this year’s day of giving uniquely falls just before the one-year anniversary of the College’s transition to remote learning. Farley says the day of giving has always been a celebration of what makes IC so special. She says over the last year, IC students “have demonstrated those qualities as much as ever, through their resilience and commitment to their community.”

To make a gift and watch the results on March 10, visit www.ic.edu/ALLIN4IC. More information will be provided through Illinois College’s social media channels.