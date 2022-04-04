IC Expanding Nursing Program

Illinois College is expanding its nursing program once again. According to an announcement by the college Friday afternoon, IC will begin offering a master’s of science in nursing degree in May. The fully online program offers concentrations in Leadership/Administration and Education.

Catharine O’Connell, provost, and dean of the College says the new program will meet a pressing community need with the educational quality Illinois College is known for and a flexible delivery mode.

She says the program will prepare MSN degree-seeking nurses for multiple leadership roles in their communities. According to the announcement, the master’s program is flexible and designed for working nurses looking to expand their impact in healthcare.



Since Illinois College announced the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2020, the on-campus program has quickly grown to enroll more than 100 nursing majors and pre-nursing students. IC nursing graduates have a 100% placement rate before graduation.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a burgeoning need for registered nurses and MSN-prepared nurses in leadership and educator positions — a projected growth rate between 22% and 32% through 2030. The online master’s program offers students who graduate from either the on-campus nursing program or the online RN to BSN program a smooth transition to working toward their MSN.



Students in the online MSN program will learn the critical nursing skills that are in high demand and are guaranteed to Graduate READY for nursing leadership and educator positions.

To learn more about earning a Master of Science in Nursing and other IC Online programs, visit online.ic.edu.