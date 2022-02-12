IC Fine Arts Fundraiser ‘Death by Chocolate’ Cancelled

A fundraiser planned Sunday to benefit the Illinois College Fine Arts Series has been canceled.

The Journal Courier reports that the Death By Chocolate event set at Barnes House has been canceled due to Covid concerns of the college.

Garrett Allman, chair of the Fine Art Series, told the Journal Courier that the chocolate deserts and performance by the IC Faculty Jazz Quartet hopes to return next season. He says that the series will make do with the generosity of the series’ donors this year.

The next concert in the Fine Art Series is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25th at Rammelkamp Chapel at 7:30. Organist Homer Ferguson III returns to Illinois College. Ferguson has served churches in several denominations and states, and is currently organist and choirmaster at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines, North Carolina.