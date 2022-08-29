IC Fine Arts Series Opens September 18

Steelpan player Liam Teague will open the season with a family concert Sept. 18. (Photo Courtesy of IC)

The Illinois College Fine Arts Series kicks off its 43rd Season next month.

The season opens on Sept. 18 with a family concert by Liam Teague on steelpan and will include two additional musicians, including IC Drumline Director Tyler Carpenter, at 3 p.m. in Rammelkamp Chapel.

Then, on Oct. 19, pianist Pei-I Wang will perform a solo concert.

The series will also bring back the Engelbach-Hart Music Festival, which offers three free concerts open to the community. The weekend begins with St. Louis-based Russian-American master pianist Alla Voskoboynikova on Friday, Nov. 11, followed by an IC Faculty Collage Concert on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival will conclude with pianist George Winston on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Boston-based wind and string ensemble Hub New Music will close the season in April and will premiere a new work by Timothy Kramer, Illinois College professor emeritus in music.

Tickets for the opening family concert are $5. Individual tickets for the Illinois College Fine Arts Series are $15, and season tickets, which include all concerts, are available for $70 each. Students of all ages receive free admission. Tickets are available for purchase in advance by phone at 217.245.3192.