IC Headed North to Play Softball

By Gary Scott on May 17, 2021 at 1:21pm

Illinois College is headed north to play in the first round of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

IC qualified for the tournament this past weekend by taking 2 out of three from Lake Forest for the Midwest Conference title this past weekend. It’s a first for the Lady Blue.

Illinois College will travel to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to meet the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round of the playoffs. A day and time have not been announced yet.

IC will try to squeeze in games with Grinnell today in Iowa. The first will be the completion of an earlier game, and the second at 4 today.