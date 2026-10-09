By Gary Scott on October 9, 2026 at 6:00am

Illinois College is celebrating homecoming this weekend.

The student follies talent show kicked off the weekend last night.

Today is spirit day for IC, with alumni and parents urged to wear blue for the Blueboys.

Members of the class of 1976 will celebrate their 50th reunion from 5 to 7 PM at the Jacksonville Country Club.

The IC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will begin at 5:30 tonight at the Bruner fitness and Recreation Center. The evening winds down with the alumni cheese and wine reception from 7 to 9 PM at the Twisted Tree on East Morton.

The annual IC Homecoming parade will begins at 10 tomorrow morning in downtown Jacksonville.

The Alumni Association will host a homecoming celebration luncheon from 11 AM to 1 PM tomorrow under the tent.

The Blueboys host Grinnell College at noon tomorrow at England Stadium.