IC Inducts Two New Board Trustees

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2022 at 9:20am

Illinois College has inducted two new members to its Board of Trustees.

Michael Bauersachs of Glen Allen, Virginia was a 1986 graduate of the college and is the co-founder and former president and CEO of Ramaco Resources. He is currently an investor entrepreneur and consultant, primarily working with energy, real estate and mining companies.

Luiz Guimarães of Barrington was a 1991 graduate of Illinois College is currently the North America Director of Services and Innovation with Environmental Resources Management, Incorporated, a company he has worked for the past 15 years where he has expertise in mergers and acquisitions; environmental, social and health impact assessment; enterprise carbon management; and climate governance.

Both men were inducted at the winter meeting held back in February.