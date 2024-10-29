IC, John Wood Sign Second 2+2 Agreement For 3 More Programs

Illinois College and John Wood Community College have announced their second articulation agreement on programs.

IC and John Wood administrators expanded their ongoing partnership by signing off on a new 2+2 agreement for students in accounting, management, and sports management at John Wood’s main campus in Quincy yesterday morning.

This agreement expands on the articulation agreement signed last August between IC and JWCC allowing agriculture and agricultural science students to complete their bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management at IC. Now, accounting, management, and sports management students have the same opportunity.

These 2+2 agreements mean that courses taken at a two-year community college will directly transfer into a specific four-year academic degree program at a college or university.

Students interested in these programs can go online to jwcc.edu or ic.edu to be directed to enrollment information.