IC Looking For Community Entries For Homecoming Parade

Illinois College is needing more community entries for its annual homecoming parade.

Community members who would like to place an entry in the parade must register online or by returning the registration form by Friday, October 1st.

The parade will begin at the corner of Church and State streets in downtown Jacksonville October 9th at 10 a.m.

The parade route will travel east on State Street to the downtown square and return to campus on College Avenue, ending at the Homecoming Celebration Tent on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street.

To register online or download a registration form, visit www.ic.edu/HomecomingParade.

If you are wishing to complete a paper registration form instead, submit it to the Illinois College Office of Marketing and Communication and Campus Events, 1101 West College Avenue, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650, by the registration deadline.