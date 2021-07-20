IC Names New Dean of Students

Illinois College will have a new Dean of Students this Fall.

Jessica Edonick will begin her new role as Dean of Students beginning August 2nd, according to an announcement posted to the college’s website last Tuesday.

According to the announcement, she most recently served as dean of students for the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design since 2015. Previously, she held a variety of roles, including academic advisor and director of commuter and transfer student engagement at Drexel University.

Edonick is currently pursuing her doctorate in leadership and learning in organizations from Vanderbilt University. She earned a master’s degree in counselor education and counseling psychology from Western Michigan University. Her undergraduate degree is from Miami University in Ohio, with a major in history and minors in French and sociology of law.

Edonick’s work has appeared in several professional publications and she has given more than 20 presentations focused on her research interests in higher education.