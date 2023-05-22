IC Nursing Program Receives State-of-the-Art Dissection Table Thanks to Memorial Health Foundations

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 22, 2023 at 11:29am

A major donation by a pair of area hospital foundations is allowing Illinois College nursing program students a better look inside the human body.

Support from both Jacksonville Memorial Foundation (JMF) and Springfield Memorial Foundation (SMF) led to the purchase of a virtual Anatomage dissection table, for the BSN nursing program at Illinois College.

The 3D virtual dissection table provides nursing students with the ability to apply lecture and lab knowledge to a full-size, virtual human cadaver. In addition to anatomical structures, complex details like cardiovascular and nervous systems are also depicted.

The hospital foundations split the $104,156 cost of the state-of-the-art dissection table which according to their announcement, supports human anatomy learning through the dynamic engagement of students in the BSN nursing program.

Associate Professor of Biology at Illinois College, Dr. Paul Hamilton recently demonstrated the 3D capacity of the virtual Anatomage dissection table to display true-to-life gross and functional anatomy to trustees of the JMH Foundation.

Dr. Hamilton says the addition of the virtual dissection table provides IC nursing students with the ability to apply their lecture and lab knowledge of human anatomy to a full-size, virtual human cadaver.

Memorial Health says there is a tremendous regional need in all levels of nursing in west central Illinois with employment opportunities expected to grow 9.2 percent by 2026 according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The Illinois College BSN program started in 2020 and is expanding rapidly.

Melissa Hansen Schmadeke, executive director for Springfield Memorial Foundation says there is a tremendous regional need for all levels of nursing in west central Illinois and this is one way they can help attract and educate future nurses who will hopefully stay in this area upon graduation.