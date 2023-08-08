IC Partnering with Kaskaskia College in Ag Program

Illinois College is teaming up with Kaskaskia College for students to make a seamless transition into IC’s agribusiness management curriculum.

The new 2+2 partnership will provide a degree plan and transfer benefits for Kaskaskia College Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science graduates leading to a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Illinois College, that can be completed either on campus or online.



IC President Barbara A. Farley said in the announcement the new partnership is a first of its kind for Illinois College’s agribusiness management program. The partnership allows for a smooth transfer process and an accelerated pathway to a degree, as well as generous financial aid and scholarships for on-campus students.

Interested students will have a dedicated IC admission counselor to support them during the application and transfer process.

IC officials say through the in-depth program, students gain knowledge of agribusiness fundamentals, modern industry tools, and hands-on experience with at least one internship.

At IC, students have access to a variety of unique learning experiences, including internships and student-faculty research, traveling to conferences to test their knowledge and skills, and hearing from industry speakers on campus.

Recent for-credit internships and post-graduation employment opportunities for IC students have included top regional and national companies like Beard Implement, Brandt, Burrus Seed, GROWMARK, Prairieland FS, Whitetail Properties, and Worrell Land Services.



More information is available about the Illinois College agribusiness management program on campus at ic.edu/agribusiness and online at online.ic.edu. You can also visit kaskaskia.edu to learn more about Kaskaskia’s agriculture program.