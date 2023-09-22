IC Partners With Memorial Health For Nursing Scholarships

An area higher education institution is going to talk the area nursing shortage head on.

Illinois College announced today that they have joined forces with Memorial Health to offer full tuition scholarships for aspiring nursing students.

The initiative will comprise 50 annual scholarships to support students getting a nursing degree. The scholarships will cover the complete cost of tuition for eligible nursing students hailing from the 38 Illinois counties surrounding the Jacksonville campus during the first two years at IC. Furthermore, scholarships continue in the additional two years with a work commitment at any Memorial Health site. These nursing scholarships are in addition to Illinois College’s Advantage Plus Program, which covers 100% of financial need for Illinois residents.

Illinois College President Dr. Barbara Farley said in a press release that the school is proud to partner with Memorial Health to expand the size, accessibility and affordability of IC’s nursing program.

For more information about the full tuition scholarships for nursing students at Illinois College, please visit www.ic.edu/nursing/scholarships.