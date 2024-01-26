IC President Dr. Farley Honored For Leadership

Illinois College’s president has been recognized by Credo Higher Education for her leadership and dedication to the student body and the Jacksonville community.

Dr. Barbara Farley was awarded the Courageous Leadership Award from Credo Higher Education on January 5th. Dr. Farley has been president at I.C. Since 2013, serving as the 14th president in the college’s history.

During Dr. Farley’s tenure, I.C. Has launched 12 new fully online degrees and 3 new majors, including Illinois College’s fully online teacher licensing program. he College also announced an academic partnership with Memorial Health, one of Illinois’ leading health care organizations. This partnership provides the College with $4.2 million over a 3-year period to grow IC’s nursing program.

Two years ago, the college also announced its new Advantage Plus initiative to help students gain financial aid and make their path to a 4-year degree more affordable with a clear pathway to achievement.

Dr. Farley has served in a variety of leadership roles for industry organizations, including as president of the Associated Colleges of Illinois, serving on the tax policy committee for the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities’ Board of Directors, and serving on the executive committee of the Federation of Illinois Independent Colleges and Universities. She is the current chair of the Midwest Conference Presidents’ Council and in 2022 was named chair of the board of directors of the Council of Independent Colleges.

Dr. Farley also has served and currently serves on several Jacksonville community boards.