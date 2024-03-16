IC Reaches Teach-Out Agreement for Fontbonne Students

Illinois College announced on Thursday that they are offering help to students of Fontbonne University.

Fontbonne’s Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday that the school, located in Clayton, Missouri, will be closing permanently in 2025 after 100 years in operation.

Illinois College announced on Thursday that they are working with Fontbonne University administrators and the Higher Learning Commission to develop a teach-out partnership for Fontbonne students that will maximize the credits they can transfer and make the transition easier so they can graduate on time. Additionally, special grant funds will be offered to support Fontbonne students.

In I.C.’s announcement on Thursday, the college says that Fontbonne students will have access to one-on-one counseling to customize a plan for finishing their degree at IC.

More information can be found by visiting ic.edu/Fontbonne.