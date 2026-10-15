IC Receives Workforce Grant

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2026 at 10:31am

Illinois College has received a $3 million federal grant to expand student support and career-readiness programs over the next 5 years.

College officials say the Title 3 Strengthening Institutions Program grant will fund a new initiative called COMPASS, focused on helping students from their sophomore year through graduation.

The program is said to provide additional coaching, career-focused learning, expand internship and employer partnerships with regional employers, and help students develop skills related to emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

The initiative will also help faculty incorporate AI into teaching and prepare students for other widespread changes in the workforce.

IC President Dr. Barbara Farley says the grant will accelerate students’ preparation for rapid changes in their future professions.

The 5-year grant period began on October 1st and will run through September 2031.