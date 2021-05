By Gary Scott on May 17, 2021 at 1:17pm

Illinois College is looking for a new Athletic director.

The school today announced Mike Snyder is leaving the post to take the AD job at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.

His final day will be May 31st.

Snyder is finishing his 7th year at IC.

Illinois College officials say the school will use interim leadership of IC sports, while beginning a search for a permanent replacement.