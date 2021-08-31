IC Says Only Family Members, Students, Faculty, Staff Can See Home Sports Contests

The Illinois College sports schedule gets into full swing this week, but only a select few people will get to see them in person. The first football game is Thursday night versus Lakeland College at 6PM. Men’s & Women’s Tennis kick off their home schedule on Friday, with volleyball starting its home schedule Tuesday, September 7th versus Webster University. View the schedule here.

The school released guidelines for attendance yesterday. According to the policy, only students, faculty, staff, and personally invited family members by athletes are going to be admitted to England Stadium, King Fieldhouse and Sherman Gymnasium. Student-athletes will have a limited number of designated passes to provide to family members to attend.

Interim Athletic Director Megan Roman says that the protocols are in place to protect and limit exposure to COVID-19 for the campus and its student-athletes as well as the community at large.

Those in attendance are asked to stay away from the playing surfaces before, during, and after competitions; leave at least 2 empty seats between household units, and leave the venue immediately at the conclusion of competitions. No tailgating will be allowed for any events this year. Masks are required for any indoor attendance.

Roman says that those who wish to watch football and soccer still have a chance to watch the games. She says with the current layout of England Stadium, fans may watch the game from behind the fence along Edgehill Road and Park Street. Roman says there is a nice berm that fans can put down blankets or set up chairs to watch the games outside the fence.

Fans of golf, tennis and cross country will not be required to be on a pass list but will be asked to stay in designated fan areas during competition.

Roman says the plan, like everything at this time, is fluid and may change depending on whatever turn the Covid-19 pandemic takes.