By Benjamin Cox on February 26, 2024 at 2:23pm

The Illinois College men’s basketball team will open the 2024 NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday against Dubuque on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis, the NCAA announced this afternoon.

Tip off is set for 4:20PM.

Dubuque was an at-large bid to the tournament and finished their season 21-6 overall.

This is the second consecutive tournament appearance for IC and the second for the program all-time. Last season, the Blueboys lost at Wheaton in the opening round.