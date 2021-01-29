IC Women’s Soccer To Get Edwardsville Defensive Back Stand Out

An Edwardsville High School soccer stand out is coming to Jacksonville this Fall. Edwardsville Senior Riley Chitwood signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois College this past Tuesday in a brief ceremony.

Chitwood told Riverbender.com that her decision to come to IC was due to the size and the history of success of the women’s soccer program in NCAA Division 3.

Chitwood plans on majoring in occupational therapy while she works as a defensive back on the women’s soccer team. Chitwood will likely run into old opponents from the Metro East area on the IC roster, as she’ll join former Roxana High midfielder Hannah Weid.

The Midwest Conference and Division 3 canceled sports for 2020, so it will be a fresh start for everyone this Fall.