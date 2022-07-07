ICC Announces Rail Crossing Improvements Coming to Northern Greene County

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved agreements today for 3 highway-rail grade crossing in Greene County.

New automatic flashing light signals and gates will be installed at the Kansas City-Southern rail crossings at Cinderella Lane north of White Hall and Grand Avenue and Briggs Street in the city of Roodhouse.

The total combined estimated costs for the new automatic devices at the three crossings is $1,124,500.

ICC has recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $1,068,275. Kansas City-Southern will pay the remaining installation costs and and all future operating and maintenance costs of the equipment at the crossings.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.