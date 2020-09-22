ICC Announces Utility Moratorium Extension Through 2021

The Illinois Commerce Commission announced yesterday that the moratorium on disconnections has voluntarily been extended by several state-regulated utilities through the Winter 2021 for eligible low-income (LIHEAP eligible) residential customers, and those who self-report to utilities that they are experiencing financial or COVID-19 hardship. The moratoriums were set to expire at the end of this month.

At the request of the ICC, the following utilities have committed to extending the moratorium on utility disconnections for low-income residents and those financially impacted by COVID-19 until March 31, 2021: Ameren Illinois, Aqua Illinois, Illinois American Water, ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, and Utility Services of Illinois. Additionally, Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities have agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections for all residential customers until March 31, 2021.

The ICC reminds customers to call the utility company if you have missed bill payments or you are struggling to pay your bill. No documentation or written proof is necessary, but you must make the phone call and verbalize your difficulty. This action will ensure a continuation of utility service. Deferred payment arrangements are also available for both residential and small business customers needing help managing their utility bill obligation. To learn more about the moratoriums and their stipulations, visit icc.illinois.gov/home/covid-19.