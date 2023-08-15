ICC Orders Ameren to Do Study on Living MISO Grid

The Illinois Commerce Commission has ordered Ameren-Illinois to create a cost-benefit analysis of remaining in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator electric transmission grid.

MISO’smost recent electrical capacity auction for the previous delivery year fell short of meeting adequacy requirements that caused utility bills for Central and Southern Illinois to climb, according to ICC Chair Carrie Zalewski in a press release.

MISO manages the electricity transmission system in 15 states and one Canadian Province.

Ameren-Illinois released the following statement on the order from the ICC: “As directed by the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren Illinois engaged an energy industry expert to evaluate the costs and benefits of remaining a member of MISO versus joining the PJM Interconnection Regional Transmission Organization or PJM. The results of the study were clear that Ameren Illinois remaining in MISO would avoid billions of dollars in costs for Illinois utility customers across the state of Illinois. The study concluded that it would be cost beneficial for Ameren Illinois to remain in MISO.”

PJM currently serves Commonwealth Edison customers as well as other eastern Midwest states. Ameren says the study was recently filed with the ICC and that by moving to PJM, the net increase in costs to the utility would be $3.4 billion.

According to the Order, the study should examine a period of no less than five and no more than 10 years beginning next June. The study is expected to examine the costs and benefits to ratepayers including but not limited to, consideration of reliability, resource adequacy, resiliency, affordability, equity, and the impact on the environment, and the general health, safety, and welfare of Illinois residents. Ameren has up to one year to complete and file the study with the ICC. Stakeholders will then be afforded 30 days to offer comment on the report.