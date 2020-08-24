ICC Reminds About Upcoming 447 Telephone Overlay

The Illinois Commerce Commission wants to remind people that live in the area that their will be a new area code overlay. The 447 area code will be added as an overlay to the region currently served by area code 217 to ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers for the area. An overlay is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region served by an existing area code.

The ICC ordered an area code overlay for the 217 Area Code on August 15, 2006, to be implemented upon the exhaust of available, unassigned 217 prefixes. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or telephone number.

A six-month permissive dialing period will begin on August 29th to give residents time to adjust to the changes. During that period, local calls can be made with either 7 or 10- digits. However, customers are encouraged to dial 10- digits. Local calls will remain local even though you dial 10-digits.

Beginning February 27, 2021, mandatory dialing will occur where all local calls made within the Illinois 217 Area Code will have to be placed using the 10-digit telephone number. Beginning March 27, 2021, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 447 area code.

ICC wants to remind customers their current telephone number will not change. If you seek new service after March 27th next year, you may be assigned the 447 area code. Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number when giving it out to new acquaintances or businesses. Customers should ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment recognize the new 447 area code as a valid area code. Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.

For additional information, please visit the ICC website at www.icc.illinois.gov