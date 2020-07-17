ICJIA Offering $7 Million To Community Support Services For COVID-19 Relief

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced Monday it will make $7.1 million in funding available to organizations providing support services and resources to communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program and will support communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

ICJIA Acting Executive Director Jason Stamps says that the funding can be used for a variety of concerns: “Emergency housing and rental assistance for those that have either lost their job or don’t have means or funds during the pandemic to secure housing. Then, also supportive services for community members. We are talking about case management, legal services, mental and emotional support, behavioral health services, just overall advocacy that people are experiencing a lot of challenges because of this virus above and beyond the pain that we felt by having their loved ones get sick or losing loved ones, members of our community; and helping to heal and do what we need to get beyond that. By providing this resource, I’m confident that it is going to make a difference.”

Funding priorities were determined by an ICJIA ad hoc committee of criminal justice practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives. Community-level data on positive COVID cases, unemployment, housing, and reentry will be considered in funding decisions.

Proposals are due by 11:59 pm on Friday, July 24th to the ICJIA website.