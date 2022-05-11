IC’s Osage Orange Festival Returns This Weekend

Illinois College is bringing back an annual tradition to celebrate its graduating seniors and alumni this Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The Osage Orange Festival returns on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Hall parking lot, located on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street. This community event is open to the public and admission is free for all to attend.

Entertainment is available for all ages.

Vice President of External Relations Stephanie Chipman says its a tradition that started on the campus more than a century ago: “It’s such a cool story. It started 140 years ago when the president of the college at the time knew that the hedges that surrounded campus needed to be trimmed. The president, the faculty, and the students all took a day and trimmed the hedges and had a big picnic. Quite frankly, everybody had such a so much fun that they decided to do it every year. For the last 140 years, the Osage Orange Festival has been such a huge part of the Illinois College tradition, and we love inviting alumni and the community to join us in that celebration.”

Chipman says that food trucks from Leo’s on Wheels, Foodie Machine, and Los Rancheros will be available to provide food and drinks for purchase. Face painting, inflatables, games, and the band Exit 52 will be providing entertainment throughout the evening.

Osage Orange Festival and Senior Celebration attendees are invited to RSVP online to help with planning but all are welcome to attend. You can RSVP at this website.

The event is a part of a weekend of events leading up to Illinois College’s 188th Commencement on Sunday.