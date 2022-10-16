Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents.

Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven by 31 year old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 just south of Chatham at the same time a 2002 white Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by 17 year old Kyanna Givens of Virden was traveling southbound in the same location.

For unknown reasons, Cortes’ Dodge Journey crossed the center line and struck Givens’ Chevy Tahoe. Both Givens and Cortes were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that preliminary autopsy reports indicate that Ms. Givens died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the collision. Allmon says an autopsy for Cortes is scheduled for Monday morning.

North Mac High School had counselors available for students yesterday afternoon. A post on the high school’s Facebook page also said that counselors were available for students online by emailing the high school administration to set up an appointment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.