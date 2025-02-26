Identities Released in Saturday Fatal Crash on IL-97

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identities of two individuals who were killed in a car crash near the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and Illinois Route 125 on Saturday.

63-year old Leslie Foggy of Springfield was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In the opposite vehicle, 43-year old Tammy Boyer of Petersburg was transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by hospital staff shortly after arrival.

Allmon says preliminary findings indicate both individuals died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

According to an Illinois State Police crash report, at approximately 2:30AM Saturday, an unidentified vehicle driven by Foggy was traveling eastbound on Illinois 97 just west of Farmington Cemetery Road at the same time Boyer’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Illinois 97 at the same location. For an unknown reason, Foggy’s vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway and struck the other head on.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.

