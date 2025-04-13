Identities Released on Brown Co Fatal Accident

All three victims now have been identified in a fatal accident on US 24 last week in Brown County.

WGEM news says the people have been identified as 89-year-old Richard Dietrich and 62-year-old Edward Dietrich, both of Quincy, and 78-year-old Donna Stephenson of Timewell.

State police say Stephenson was westbound on 24 Thursday, when it was struck head on by the vehicle driven by the younger Dietrich.

Police say Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Dietrichs were taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

