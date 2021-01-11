Identity of Cass County Shooting Victims, Shooter Released

More information has come out on the Cass County shooting that left two people dead and another injured Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn confirmed this afternoon, that two victims were found deceased when police were called to a residence at 140 South East Street in Virginia at approximately 1:04 yesterday afternoon.

The bodies of 68 year old Kathleen G. Wzientek of Virginia, and 64 year old Brenda G. Crum of rural Virginia were found when Cass County Deputies, Beardstown Police and Illinois State Police responded to a call to the scene.

The suspect identified as 71 year old Robert D. Harris of Virginia, had left the scene by the time authorities arrived. According to a Sheriff’s report, Harris was later located in rural Morgan County when he drove his vehicle by Illinois Conservation Police.

Conservation Police with assistance of Illinois State Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to take Harris into custody without incident.

Sheriff Ohrn says Harris is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting formal charges by Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller. He says an investigation is continuing in the case by Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations Unit, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police and Virginia Police Department.

Ohrn says no further information is available at this time.