Identity of Crash Victim Released by Morgan County Coroner

The identity of an Arenzville man who was killed in a single vehicle accident last night has been released.

According to a release by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, at approximately 9:30 pm yesterday, 44-year old Benjamin McCoy, of Arenzville died in a single vehicle accident at the Concord-Arenzville Road near Baseline Road.

Patterson says preliminary traffic investigations indicate that the car was northbound on the Concord Arenzville Road and left the roadway to the left into the west ditch, traveling approximately 150 feet before striking a power pole. Patterson says McCoy was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident continues to be investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroners Office.