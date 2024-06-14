Identity of Jacksonville House Fire Victim Released

By Benjamin Cox on June 14, 2024 at 11:18am

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identity of the man who perished in a Jacksonville house fire yesterday morning.

70-year old John Horn’s body was discovered by firefighters upon entry into a fully engulfed home at 310 East Independence Avenue at approximately 10:30AM yesterday.

Horn’s cause of death remains under investigation, and remains pending until autopsy results come in.

The extent of damage to the house is still being determined. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Jacksonville Fire Department.