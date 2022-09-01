Identity of Jacksonville Man Found Deceased in Rural Sangamon County Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County.

Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.

An autopsy performed today Allmon says revealed minor blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash at the scene as well as significant natural disease process in Stambaugh’s body. Allmon says that a cause of death is pending additional studies at this time and that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Stambaugh’s death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police. Services for Stambaugh have been announced for 1PM Tuesday, September 6th at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.