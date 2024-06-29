Identity of Jacksonville Speedway Fatal Crash Victim Released

The identity of the person who was killed when a car left the track at the Jacksonville Speedway last night has been released.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the Morgan County Fairgrounds just before 8:00 pm for a report of an incident with injuries involving a race car.

According to an update by Morgan County Coroner, Marcy Patterson this morning, 65-year-old Ralph A. Willhite, of Jacksonville, was in the infield when he was struck by a 410-winged sprint car that had lost control. He was declared deceased at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.

Witnesses say a mechanical malfunction may have led to the car leaving the track and entering the infield at a high rate of speed. The remainder of Friday’s races were canceled after the incident. At least one other person was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

No further details have been provided as of press time. Patterson says an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.