Identity of Old 36 Crash Victim near Alexander Released

The Illinois State Police have released the identity of a driver of a vehicle killed on Old Route 36 near Alexander last night.

State Police reports indicate that a tan 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 59-year old Joseph H. Britz, Jr. of New Berlin was traveling east on Old Route 36 at Wabash Avenue near Alexander at approximately 9:34PM last night when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the left, rolled over, and came to rest in a field. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate that Britz may have been ejected from the vehicle.

Britz was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.